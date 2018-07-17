Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Step Out for a New York City Dinner Date

Despite rumors to the contrary, Katie Holmesand Jamie Foxxare still in each other's lives.

Following a false report last month alleging the private pair had split, the deeply low-key couple was spotted out in the Big Apple Monday night in midtown Manhattan further dismissing the claim. The occasion appeared to be another private date night as they arrived together in a limo SUV to A-list hot spot, Tao, according to an eyewitness.

As the source described, the Oscar winner helped his real-life leading lady step down from the car. The actress was dressed for a fun summer night out in an off-the-shoulder white eyelet crop top and matching shorts with a pair of nude heeled sandals. As for Foxx, he stuck to a polo, white pants and shades.

While they walked into the restaurant separately with some distance between them, they sat together in a dark area at the back of the restaurant. Per the eyewitness, the couple went unnoticed in the crowded restaurant as they were escorted to their table. After roughy an hour and a half, the two left separately using different exits.

It was a busy night for the performer, who also appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday night.