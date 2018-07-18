A Reluctant Kristin Cavallari Goes House Hunting With Hubby Jay Cutler on Very Cavallari: ''Honestly, I'm Just Not Moving''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On the hunt! 

On last week's episode of Very CavallariKristin Cavallari seemed less than excited about the possibility of moving again, but Jay Cutler may have convinced her to give it a shot. Or at least come house hunting with him and see if she gets inspired! 

"Honestly, I'm just not moving," she tells him on the car ride to view a new home. "Maybe you'll walk into there and be like, 'This feels right,'" he tries to persuade her. 

Unfortunately, her mind seems to be pretty made up. "The timing is really bad. I'm literally trying to open up a store and it's just added stress that I really don't need in my life," she shared. 

Watch

Kristin Cavallari Lays Down the Law on Very Cavallari

"So are we almost there or what?" Kristin asks her hubby after a particularly long car ride. 

"Oh yeah," he shares. "We're getting there." But it is very clear that this house is a lot farther out of the city than Kristin had anticipated. 

"This is really far away," she joked. "We just keep driving and driving and driving and we're still not at this house." Jay isn't helping matters either. "We're close," he tells his wife. Their dream house might be located in the middle of nowhere! 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Very Cavallari , Shows , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Inside Khloe Kardashian's First 6 Months of Motherhood

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Isn't Alone! See More Stars Who Had Top-Secret Weddings

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.