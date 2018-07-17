Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Sell $13.95 Million New York Home

Sotheby?s International Realty/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 1:40 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's New York City apartment is officially off the market.
According to the Observer, the New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel have sold their four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home. While the selling price was not disclosed, the media outlet claimed the apartment was most recently listed for $13.95 million.
Located in the Big Apple's Flatiron District, the home is about 3,310 square feet and boasts a number of enviable features. These include floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, multiple walk-in closets and hardwood floors throughout. The building also has several luxurious amenities, including a pool, a gym and a clubhouse.
Want to take a tour of the couple's former New York pad? Take a look at the photos.
Sotheby’s International Realty
An open-concept oasis.
Sotheby’s International Realty
Floor-to-ceiling windows with city views.
Sotheby’s International Realty
A luxurious living space.
Sotheby’s International Realty
Dining for the stars.
Sotheby’s International Realty
A pool for a healthy workout.
Sotheby’s International Realty
A high-quality gym
