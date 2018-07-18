The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley: We Thought We'd Capsize During Dramatic Boat Trip

It's coming. The infamous Real Housewives of New York City boat trip is coming. But first, Bravo's ladies of the Big Apple make their way to Colombia, don Sofia Vergara-like wigs (OK, that's just Luann de Lesseps, which you can see below), get locked in an elevator (OK, that's just Ramona Singer), scream at each other (that's everyone) and dance the night away.

E! News caught up with RHONY star Dorinda Medley at the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV summer party (this was before Luann's rehab treatment announcement) where she dished on the upcoming Colombia-set episodes, her spat with Luann, and of course, that time on a boat.