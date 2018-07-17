Did Queen Elizabeth II Troll Donald Trump With Her Brooches?

Queen Elizabeth II's brooches have social media buzzing.

Last week, the royal monarch met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for tea at Windsor Castle. The president's visit to London was not a welcome one, with many gathering in the city to protest.

Now, Twitter user @SamuraiKnitter is pointing out a very significant outfit choice that many may have missed. It turns out, the Queen wore three different brooches while Trump was in town, each with their own special significance.

According to the Twitter theory, based on information from the Her Majesty's Jewel Vault blog, on the day Trump arrived in London (July 12), the Queen wore a brooch that was given to her by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.