Did Queen Elizabeth II Troll Donald Trump With Her Brooches?

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's brooches have social media buzzing.

Last week, the royal monarch met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for tea at Windsor Castle. The president's visit to London was not a welcome one, with many gathering in the city to protest.

Now, Twitter user @SamuraiKnitter is pointing out a very significant outfit choice that many may have missed. It turns out, the Queen wore three different brooches while Trump was in town, each with their own special significance.

According to the Twitter theory, based on information from the Her Majesty's Jewel Vault blog, on the day Trump arrived in London (July 12), the Queen wore a brooch that was given to her by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Read

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Meet Queen Elizabeth II for Tea

Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The US has given QE jewelry before over the years and I bet her dresser could put hands on any and all of it given five minutes. But she chose the most SENTIMENTAL piece in the collection, the one that was given OUT OF FRIENDSHIP WITH THE OBAMAS AS PEOPLE," @SamuraiKnitter tweeted.

The next day, the Queen was spotted wearing the Sapphire Jubillee Brooch. The Twitter user noted, "It's called the Sapphire Jubillee Brooch, and it was given to the Queen of England as a gift for ruling for eleventy billion (okay, 65). From Canada. You know, who Trump's been screaming about and insulting. The commonwealth country and one of the UK's greatest allies. Them."

And what brooch did the Queen wear to have tea with the Trumps? One given to her by her mother...who wore the same brooch to her father's funeral.

To read more on this brooch theory, check out the Twitter thread HERE!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Donald Trump , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Fears and "Anxiety" She Has as a New Working Mom

Lily James

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Review Roundup: A Catapulting Role for Lily James

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Here's How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Secretly Started Dating

ESC: Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson's Summer Glow Is Courtesy of This Natural Ingredient

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Couple Up in New York City

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Sizzle on "GQ" Cover

Annabelle Neilson

Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson's Cause of Death Revealed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.