Ashley Benson's Summer Glow Is Courtesy of This Natural Ingredient

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
According to Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson we've been moisturizing and highlighting our skin all wrong.
This weekend at the fifth annual Beautycon Festival LA, the Spring Breakers star told E! News all about her secret to getting the perfect, glowing, summer skin. Believe it or not, it's something we've all heard of and may have used before: coconut oil.
"My everyday skin routine is washing my hair, my body and then putting tons of coconut oil on," the actress said. "My skin is really sensitive and gets dry so coconut oil keeps me really hydrated and I use it all over my body."
The Olay ambassador swears by this rich oil, saying that after a long shower with Olay's Foaming Whip Body Wash, she applies coconut oil everywhere, even on her face. This fruit-based oil is the moisturizing base to Ashley's golden look. After the star applies her oil, she goes over it with bronzer to complete the perfect summer beauty look. The celebrity is quite fond of this oil and powder-based combo is the new summer go-to for golden skin.
"I like to be glowy, I usually just kinda go bare faced, so I do a little shiny glowy bronzer and that's it" said the star.
Coconut oil is also known for being the ultimate go-to for almost anything from hair hydration to cooking uses. Some coconut oils are pure, while other include ingredients like Vitamin E.
For first-time users, try putting a small amount of oil on a face pad to lock in some moisture. To recreate Ashley's glow, try using the oil all over your body after showering, then add a little bronzer for a dewy shine. No matter the occasion, coconut oil is a key summer must-have to keep in your bag.
Keep your skin cool and hydrated all summer long by trying some of these coconut oils below.
Victoria's Secret
Oil Sleek Coconut Oil, Was $16.50, Now $8
Spectrum
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Was $8.89, Now $7.58
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!