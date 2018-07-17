Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Couple Up in New York City

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 10:29 AM
Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are still going strong!
Photographers spotted the 21-year-old "Let Me Go" songstress and the 24-year-old "Slow Hands" singer spending time in New York City together on Monday.
Pictures show the low-key couple on their way to do some shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue ahead of her performance at Radio City Music Hall.
These photos of the couple come just over four months after the duo first sparked romance rumors. Shortly after relationship speculation surfaced, a source confirmed to E! News that Steinfeld and Horan are an item.
"It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual," the insider shared with us in March.
Horan is currently on tour, but made a trip to the city to spend time with Steinfeld between shows.
"Niall flew to New York City to hang out with Hailee during his three-day break from tour," a source told Us Weekly. "He had a show in Mexico on Saturday and another one in Houston on Wednesday."
The insider also added that Horan is in NYC by himself, telling the publication, "They've been staying at a hotel together in New York."
Thank you for a beautiful night last night New York. Playing at Radio City will always be an honor! 😍#VoicenotesTour— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 17, 2018
The couple has not addressed their relationship publicly, but it doesn't seem like they're shying away from the PDA.
Back in May, Steinfeld and Horan were spotted getting close on a date night in Los Angeles.
