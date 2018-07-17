Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Couple Up in New York City

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are still going strong!

Photographers spotted the 21-year-old "Let Me Go" songstress and the 24-year-old "Slow Hands" singer spending time in New York City together on Monday.

Pictures show the low-key couple on their way to do some shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue ahead of her performance at Radio City Music Hall.

These photos of the couple come just over four months after the duo first sparked romance rumors. Shortly after relationship speculation surfaced, a source confirmed to E! News that Steinfeld and Horan are an item.

"It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual," the insider shared with us in March.

Read

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Prove They're Still Going Strong With L.A. Date Night

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

PC / MEGA

Horan is currently on tour, but made a trip to the city to spend time with Steinfeld between shows.

"Niall flew to New York City to hang out with Hailee during his three-day break from tour," a source told Us Weekly. "He had a show in Mexico on Saturday and another one in Houston on Wednesday."

The insider also added that Horan is in NYC by himself, telling the publication, "They've been staying at a hotel together in New York."

The couple has not addressed their relationship publicly, but it doesn't seem like they're shying away from the PDA.

Back in May, Steinfeld and Horan were spotted getting close on a date night in Los Angeles.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Niall Horan , Apple News , Top Stories , Couples
Latest News

Miranda Cosgrove & Josh Peck Reunite After "Drake and Josh"

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Dirty John's Latest Creepy Trailer Kinda Makes Us Never Want to Date Again

Cardi B Reveals Why Her Hubby Offset Won't Leave Her

Fuller House

Is Fuller House Ending? Candace Cameron Bure Sets the Record Straight

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

See the Picture That Proves Princess Charlotte Is Prince William's Mini-Me

Bella Thorne

19 Cats and $200 to Her Name: 6 Bombshells From Bella Thorne's Latest Interview

JWoww, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Delivers Special Message to Jenni "JWoww" Farley on Wedding Anniversary

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.