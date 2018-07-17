Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson's Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
New details are being revealed in regards to Annabelle Neilson's unexpected death.
A spokesperson for the Westminster Coroner's Court confirmed to Radar Online that the Ladies of London star's cause of death was "cerebrovascular accident" or a stroke.
Her tragic passing came as a shock to family members who recently broke their silence. In a statement, Annabelle's sister claims she died of a heart attack.
"Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday, It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain," Camila Neilson said in a statement. "My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle's close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration."
Earlier this week, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that officers were called to an address reportedly belonging to Annabelle on July 12 after a woman had been "found deceased at the location."
Since the news broke, tributes continue to pour in from around the world.
On Tuesday morning, Ladies of London star Caroline Fleming shared fond memories of her former co-star on Instagram.
"My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed," she shared with a throwback photo of the pair. "It's impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here—we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it's the day of your funeral."
Caroline continued, "I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for. My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart."
And on Monday evening's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen also remembered the former Bravo star.
"I want to get started with some sad news. We found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away. We just found out today," he shared with the audience. "Don't have a lot of details; we just want to send our love to her family. She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We're just torn up about it here."
Annabelle appeared in the first two seasons of Ladies of London. According to her Bravo profile, she was a fixture in the international party circuit and was born into a wealthy aristocratic family. For more than 20 years, she also was considered a muse and best friend to the late designer Alexander Mcqueen.