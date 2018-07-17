Rugrats Is Getting New Episodes! Which Character Will You Be Tuning in to See Back Onscreen?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rugrats

Nickelodeon

Grab your toy screwdriver because Tommy Pickles is back, baby!

Earlier this week, Nickelodeon announced that not only is everyone's favorite baby and his OG crew coming back to the network with new episodes (it was greenlit for 26 episodes), but there will also be a new live-action movie to go with.

Of course, since a baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do, Tommy will be reuniting with his BFF Chuckie Finster and Phil and Lil Deville when the new adventures begin.

Plus, his terrible older cousin Angelica Pickles will also be making an appearance. Fingers crossed Susie Carmichael comes back as well, because she was the only kid who could get Angelica to chill.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, Sarah Levy said in a statement.

Read

Which Nickelodeon Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

"What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

Now that we know that Rugrats is getting the reboot treatment we need to know which character is your absolute favorite from the series?

It premiered back in 1991 and ran for nine seasons ending a little over 10 years ago in 2006. We know it's been a while, but you never forget one of your favorite animated series, right? Yes, the answer is yes.

Cast your vote below for which of the original babies from the hit Nick series you've missed the most this past decade.

Oh, and get excited because even though we don't have a TV premiere date, Nickelodeon did say that the movie is heading to theaters on Nov. 13, 2020.

Rugrats Character Poll
Which Rugrats character did you miss the most?
40.3%
23.5%
2.2%
5.0%
18.8%
10.2%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Nickelodeon , TV
Latest News

Miranda Cosgrove & Josh Peck Reunite After "Drake and Josh"

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Dirty John's Latest Creepy Trailer Kinda Makes Us Never Want to Date Again

Cardi B Reveals Why Her Hubby Offset Won't Leave Her

Fuller House

Is Fuller House Ending? Candace Cameron Bure Sets the Record Straight

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

See the Picture That Proves Princess Charlotte Is Prince William's Mini-Me

Bella Thorne

19 Cats and $200 to Her Name: 6 Bombshells From Bella Thorne's Latest Interview

JWoww, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Delivers Special Message to Jenni "JWoww" Farley on Wedding Anniversary

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.