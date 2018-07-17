Shannon Beador Gets Real About Where She and David Stand After Their Divorce

After announcing her separation from David Beador last fall, Shannon Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and gave fans an update on life since their divorce.

During Monday night's episode, Shannon revealed the two didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, and fellow guest Tamra Judge claimed Shannon is getting alimony.

"I just want a fair settlement," Shannon said. "That's all I want."

Fans also saw the drama play out on Monday night's premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. During the episode, Shannon expressed her concern over her ability to co-parent with David, noting the two communicate only through text and email and that the exchanges "aren't pleasant."

When Andy Cohen asked Shannon about the reasoning behind the animosity, the reality star replied, "There's just a lot of anger on one side." She also suggested the anger wasn't coming from her.