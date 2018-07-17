Shannon Beador Gets Real About Where She and David Stand After Their Divorce

After announcing her separation from David Beador last fall, Shannon Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and gave fans an update on life since their divorce.

During Monday night's episode, Shannon revealed the two didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, and fellow guest Tamra Judge claimed Shannon is getting alimony. 

"I just want a fair settlement," Shannon said. "That's all I want."

Fans also saw the drama play out on Monday night's premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. During the episode, Shannon expressed her concern over her ability to co-parent with David, noting the two communicate only through text and email and that the exchanges "aren't pleasant."

When Andy Cohen asked Shannon about the reasoning behind the animosity, the reality star replied, "There's just a lot of anger on one side." She also suggested the anger wasn't coming from her.

In addition, viewers watched Shannon remove her wedding ring and open up about her ex dating again during Monday night's premiere.

"You're married for 17 years and you find out that a little less than three months after that marriage ends that your husband's with someone," she said during the RHOC episode.

Even though Shannon hasn't met her ex's girlfriend, she said her daughters—Adeline, Sophie and Stella—have. 

"They're OK with her," she told Cohen.

It looks like Shannon's back in the dating game too; however, she's only gone on "a couple" of dates.

In addition to discussing her status with her ex, Shannon opened up about the crude text messages David allegedly sent her after the split and were read on the radio show of her fellow Bravo star Jeff Lewis.

"Let's all learn a lesson here, people," she replied. "Don't text because that stays as evidence forever."

However, there was a light moment during the interview when Shannon told the story of how she recently flashed David her stomach to show her weight loss. The RHOC cracked up describing the encounter.

Watch the videos to see the interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

