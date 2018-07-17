Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Channel Princess Diana at Nelson Mandela Exhibit

Princess Diana's legacy lives on in her son and his new wife.

Back in England after their first royal tour of Ireland together, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Marklekicked off their latest public engagement on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in the Southbank Center. It was a special visit as the couple had the opportunity to meet several prominent figures connected to the late South African president, including his granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.

22 years earlier, Harry's beloved mother met with Zamaswazi's famed grandfather in South Africa just five months before her death. Whether unintentional or otherwise, Markle even seemed to channel the former Princess of Wales sartorially, donning a sleeveless double-breasted blush trench dress by Canadian label, NONIE—a modern version of the button-down dress Diana opted for all those years ago. It appears both women had buttons in mind for the occasions.