Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating Her "Hot" Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are one of the most athletic couples in sports. On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the former race car driver opened up about what it's really like to date the Green Bay Packers quarterback. 

While Patrick said she's now the "biggest Packers fan," she admitted this wasn't always the case. In fact, she actually grew up rooting for the team's rival, the Chicago Bears.

But does Rodgers share her passion for driving?

"Aaron is a really good driver actually," Patrick said when asked who drives on dates. She also quipped that the football star probably has fewer tickets—noting she once got pulled over three times in three days.

Ever since Patrick confirmed their relationship in January, the two have enjoyed spending a lot of quality time together. They shared a smooch at the Daytona 500, celebrated the NASCAR pro's 36th birthday and recently packed on the PDA at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

 

They've also enjoyed a few trips together, including visits to Mexico, Africa and India, where they met the Dalai Lama.

If that's not enough, the two will also be each other's dates for the 2018 ESPY Awards, where Patrick is serving as host. The event is a significant one for the couple. Not only is Patrick making history as the event's first female host, but the award show is also where the couple met back in 2012.

While Patrick said she will "absolutely not" make fun of her boyfriend during her monologue, Jimmy Kimmel tried to egg her on.

"You got to call out the elephant in the room?" Patrick said, listening to his advice. "Or the hot guy in the room I should say."

Watch the video to see her talk about the relationship.

The 2018 ESPY Awards air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

