San Diego Comic-Con's Coolest Pop Culture Moments Over the Years

Comic-Con 2018 is about to be in session!

The annual pop culture gathering begins Wednesday night in San Diego and based on what these few days have given us in the past, there are sure to be a few fun surprises on the horizon.

Over the years, SDCC has become a place for movies, TV shows, video games, comic books and more to make big announcements and show off debut trailers or even sometimes the movies or shows themselves.

In 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright led thousands of fans to a nearby theater to watch the premiere of his movie, and in 2017, Starz' Outlander surprised fans with the season three premiere of the show directly after its panel, and those aren't even the biggest surprises that fans have been treated to at San Diego Comic-Con.