Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Hawaiian Vacation With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi got a taste of the Hawaii life when they visited Travis Scott for a short family vacation.

A source revealed exclusively to E! News, "Travis and Kylie took Stormi to the beach and hung out together while relaxing as a family before Travis started working hardcore on his album."

Their beach side getaway comes as no surprise to those close to them, since family comes first for this A-list couple. After having their first child, the two have grown to become "really good about managing their schedules and have only had a few days away from each other at a time ever since Stormi was born," the insider explained.