Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Step Out For Double Date With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Just two weeks ago the 25-year-old met Priyanka's family while on a trip to India, which has only strengthened the couple's already blossoming relationship. "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship," a source previously told E! News.

And rumor has it the former Disney star is close to sharing a home with the 35-year-old an insider revealed. "Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together. The next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion," the source explained last week.

Despite the fact that her birthday would be the perfect setting for a possible engagement, the insider doesn't hear wedding bells just yet. The insider said, "Everything has been going very smoothly between the two, but they aren't in a rush to the altar anytime soon. They are enjoying getting to know each other, but are definitely still inseparable since going public with their relationship."