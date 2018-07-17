A Drive Down Danica Patrick's Hard-Earned Road to Sports History

While Danica Patrick is slated to take the wheel as the first female host of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, it's just one of many firsts for the star race car veteran.

"I have a thing for doing things for the first time as a woman," she quipped when the hosting news was announced on The Tonight Show in May.

It's been two months since the revered racing champion hung up her helmet and stepped away from the track after a history-making career spanning decades.

Her fast and furious road began with a crash. As the story goes, a then-10-year-old Danica got her first taste of the sport when she hopped into a go-kart given to her by her father, T.J. Patrick, Jr., for a race against her younger sister, Brooke. However, the youngster's brake failed and the race ended with her crashing into a wall and her coat catching on fire. She survived with her racing bug fully in tact.

It's no surprise the future racing star took to the sport—it seemed to be in her blood. Her parents, T.J. and Beverly, met at a snowmobile race where her mom was working as a mechanic. Meanwhile, T.J. had taken up racing snowmobiles and midget cars early on in his life. And, now, it was his daughter's turn.