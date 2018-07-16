Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Luann de Lesseps Returning to Rehab

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 5:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

From one Real Housewife to another, Vicki Gunvalson sends her love to Luann de Lesseps

Just as news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City mainstay would return to rehab for the second time in a year, Gunvalson addressed the admittedly unfortunate development on E!'s Daily Pop for the first time. 

"That makes me sad," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Monday. "I think the whole exposure of going out and trying to stay sober and not have a cocktail when you have an issue is really difficult—especially in the social scene that we're all in. So I'm sorry to hear that." 

Just weeks ago, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety after completing an inpatient treatment program in Florida. In May, the Bravolebrity reached a plea deal in her drunk and disorderly conduct case. 

Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are They Now?

Luann de Lesseps, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Vicki also touched on the "pressure" the women of the Real Housewives franchise face, saying it's extremely difficult to strike a balance between the life you lead when cameras aren't rolling and when filming picks up again. 

"There's a lot of pressure trying to manage your business and your personal life and your show life," the O.G. from the O.C. said. "It's like you have three or four different lives that you're trying to blend together." 

As previously reported, de Lesseps will not attend tomorrow's RHONY reunion taping. Bravo shared in a statement with E! News, "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Brave are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Vicki Gunvalson , Daily Pop , The Real Housewives Of New York City , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Real Housewives , Rehab , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra Feels About Having a Baby With Nick Jonas

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Return to Murder House

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse Director Sarah Paulson Brought Closure to the Murder House

Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth's Love for His Native Australia Shines in New Ad

Lion King, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Billy Eichner

This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

Paige, Total Divas 805

Paige Bravely Opens Up to the Bella Twins About the "Lowest" Point in Her Life on Total Divas

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.