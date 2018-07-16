Finally, Heidi Klum Reveals Her Skin-Care Secret for Timeless Beauty

If we didn't know better, we'd say that Heidi Klum drinks from the fountain of youth.
Since her rise to fame in the late '90s, the America's Got Talent judge's physical appearance hasn't changed much. After twenty plus years in the business, four children, a more than a decade of Project Runway, she's as radiant as ever. Finally, we know why.
"I do like a scrub," she told E! News at a celebration for her Ocean Drive cover during Miami Swim Week. "It's called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore, because I believe it's good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again."
The Project Runway host is referring to the Aapri The Original Exfoliating Facial Scrub Cream, a drugstore staple in the United Kingdom. It uses Apricot Kernel Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to exfoliate and cleanse the skin. It's claim to fame: getting rid of dead skin.
While you won't find it in US drugstores (although St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is a close alternative), you can find the product on Amazon for $33.
Beyond that, the model says, "I try to keep it simple."
She shared, "I love Mario Badescu Buttermilk Creme," and stated then when she's not on set, she keeps her makeup to a minimum.
According to this bombshell's skin-care routine, maintaining healthy and radiant skin isn't as hard as it seems.