Rugrats Returning to Nickelodeon With New Episodes, Live-Action Film Heading to Big Screen

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 3:53 PM

A baby's got to do what a baby's got to do, including relaunch with new episodes. That's right, Rugrats is coming back to Nickelodeon. The series return was announced with a 26-episode greenlight from Nick and a live-action movie (featuring CGI characters). Both the TV series and movie will include new adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and of course Angelica. Expect some new characters too.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement. "What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain are set to return to the TV series as executive producers. Production is underway with additional news, including an airdate and casting, announced in the coming months. The movie written by David Goodman is being released November 13, 2020.

"Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans," Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players, the division of Paramount Pictures that develops and produces co-branded movies with Viacom's media networks. "Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children."

The original Rugrats premiered in 1991 and was in production for nine seasons over 13 years.

Rugrats is just the latest Nickelodeon property to make a comeback. Double Dare is currently airing new episodes; Invader Zim has a revival TV movie, Hey Arnold! returned in a movie, Blue's Clues is being rebooted and Rocko's Modern Life will return in a new movie in 2018.

