Inside the Palace's Problem With Meghan Markle's Dad

Since becoming an official member of the royal family this May, Meghan Markle hasn't stepped one Aquazzura-clad foot out of line.

Sure, a lot has been made of her so-called faux pas—her hesitation when climbing into a waiting sedan with Queen Elizabeth II, that time she briefly crossed her legs instead of her ankles and her ever-so-slight stumble when attending the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin.

But by all accounts, the American-born former actress has gracefully slid into life in The Firm, studying up on local charities she'd like to work with, adopting a wardrobe of knee-length hems and fascinators and even perfecting an ever-so-slight British accent. She is, as husband Harry once predicted, "unbelievably good at the job part of it."