Nick Cannon and Lele Pons to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Cannon

Tom Briglia/WireImage

Nick Cannon is set to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards and we are Wild'n Out over the exciting announcement.

The 37-year-old will be co-hosting the award show with the help of content creator, actress and singer Lele Pons, a press release sent out Monday stated.

And the star-studded lineup doesn't end there. Teen Choice nominees Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Grace Moretz are just a few of the glamorous stars who are scheduled to make an appearance at the live show, which will be held Sunday, August 12 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

This year will no doubt feature plenty of jaw-dropping performances, with many of our favorite stars vying for the coveted award in nearly all categories.

Photos

Best Dressed at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Cannon's co-host shared just how excited she is to be co-hosting the Fox event in a tweet on Monday, "So excited to announce that I will be co-hosting the Teen Choice Awards on August 12th!"

To catch a glance of all our favorite award show looks from last year, check out the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Cannon , Awards , Fox , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lion King, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Billy Eichner

This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

Paige, Total Divas 805

Paige Bravely Opens Up to the Bella Twins About the "Lowest" Point in Her Life on Total Divas

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Cassie Ventura Break Up

Piers Morgan Jerk-Meter: Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande & More

Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring vs. Other Star Bling

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.