Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes With Seth Rogen's "High School" Graduation Speech

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 3:05 PM
Freaks and Geeks holds a special place in the hearts of viewers, TV critics and of course the cast and crew. The short-lived high school-set NBC series from Paul Feig ran for just 18 episodes from 1999-2000, but it remains a favorite of many—including the stars it helped launch, like Seth Rogen, James Franco and Jason Segel.
A&E is taking viewers behind the scenes of the beloved series with Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary as part of the Biography limited series Cultureshock. In the doc, direct Brent Hodge sat down with Feig, Judd Apatow, Rogen, Segel, Linda Caredllini, Busy Philipps and most of primary cast to discuss their time on the show and how it impacted them. There's also behind-the-scenes footage from the show, which you can see in the clip above.
NBC
"It felt like the last day of high school, which I didn't have because I didn't finish high school, but it felt like what I would imagine the last day of high school feeling like," Rogen says about the series wrap party in the exclusive clip.
The cast and crew even held a mock graduation for Rogen, Samm Levine and Martin Starr.
"This was a better high school I could have ever hoped for or imagined," Starr says.
The documentary also features interviews with NBC executives who got Freaks & Geeks off the ground and former NBC Entertainment president Garth Ancier, who ultimately canceled the series.
Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary airs Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on A&E. The movie originally premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.
Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County Pledge She Made With Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge
The Rise of Iris West and Candice Patton: How The Flash’s Leading Lady Is Taking Charge On and Off Screen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?