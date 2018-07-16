Anthony Bourdain Opened Up About Asia Argento Relationship in One of His Final Interviews

Bourdain, who confirmed he was completely in love with Argento during the interview, also discussed a tense moment in their relationship.

He shared, "The worst thing Asia ever said to me, she'd had a bad day, she was doing a play in uh, Turin? Somewhere in Italy. And she was rehearsing and she'd had a really bad day with the director. Dude, of course. And she comes home and she's f--king furious. And we're texting back and forth, cause we only argue by text. She's like, f--king angry. F--k you too! You always wanna win! You always wanna win!"

"I was really offended by this," he said. "I was so hurt by this. I do not need to win. I am not a competitive person. I need to survive."

"Never," Bourdain replied when asked if he was ever competitive. "Sports, f--king hated them. Always hated sports. Again, it goes back to that Sixties thing...I just wanna f--king survive. I don't need to be number one. I don't need to beat the f--k out of somebody. I don't need to be ahead. I just want to still be here at the end of the f--kin' day, doing what I'm doing, without anybody hassling me."