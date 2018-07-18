The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating in Style at Graduation

Congrats grads! You made it!
Thankfully, no more stress about homework, quizzes, or exams, but the stress doesn't stop there... You need to get an outfit ASAP for graduation. Don't freak out because PrettyLittleThing has got your back.
The big day is coming up and all your family and friends are going to be there to congratulate you. From the actual ceremony to the after-party celebrations, photos will be taken left and right to remember this momentous occasion. This means looking good is a MUST. This season's all about tight-fitting dresses that accentuate your body and chic jumpsuits that make a bold statement. PrettyLittleThing has got it all. They want to help you look good, but also feel good. Dress to impress by following this guide!
White and Gold
This White Pointy Hem Midi Dress (£22.00) is the best way to celebrate. Greet your friends and family in this stunning look and you'll be sure to make a statement.
Stay True to Blue
This Dusky Blue Ruched Midi Skirt (£7.00) blew us away. It hugs in all the right places and we're here for it!
Jump In to Dusky Pink
The Dusky Pink Scuba Jumpsuit (£15.00) is the perfect balance of sexy and sophisticated. The exposed shoulders add a flirty appeal and the length of the jumpsuit creates a chic look.
Yes to Yellow
Add a bit of colour to your outfit. Stand out and turn heads in the Yellow Lace Detail Midi Dress (£35.00).
Lovely in Lace
The Navy Lace Long Sleeve Plunge Jumpsuit (£25.00) screams sexy. The lace along with the deep, v-neck plunge adds that flirtatious look you're going for.
Legs for Days
Look curvy in the White Lace Frill Detail Bodycon Dress (£40.00). Adding a pair of heels to this look is the best way to show off your legs.
Style Up & Down
The White Satin Button Front Shirt (£22.00) is so lightweight and easy to style. A simple top like this is so versatile and can be worn to formal events, but also to casual outings.
Twist and Shout
Twisting isn't only for dancing. It looks so good on the Dusty Pink Crepe Twist Front Jumpsuit (£12.00). We're living for this!