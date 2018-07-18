The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating in Style at Graduation

by Joyce Park | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:39 AM

Congrats grads! You made it!

Thankfully, no more stress about homework, quizzes, or exams, but the stress doesn't stop there... You need to get an outfit ASAP for graduation. Don't freak out because PrettyLittleThing has got your back. 

The big day is coming up and all your family and friends are going to be there to congratulate you. From the actual ceremony to the after-party celebrations, photos will be taken left and right to remember this momentous occasion. This means looking good is a MUST. This season's all about tight-fitting dresses that accentuate your body and chic jumpsuits that make a bold statement. PrettyLittleThing has got it all.  They want to help you look good, but also feel good. Dress to impress by following this guide!

 

 

PLT Graduation

White and Gold

This White Pointy Hem Midi Dress (£22.00) is the best way to celebrate. Greet your friends and family in this stunning look and you'll be sure to make a statement.

PLT Graduation

Stay True to Blue

This Dusky Blue Ruched Midi Skirt (£7.00) blew us away. It hugs in all the right places and we're here for it!

PLT Graduation

Jump In to Dusky Pink

The Dusky Pink Scuba Jumpsuit (£15.00) is the perfect balance of sexy and sophisticated.  The exposed shoulders add a flirty appeal and the length of the jumpsuit creates a chic look. 

PLT Graduation

Yes to Yellow

Add a bit of colour to your outfit.  Stand out and turn heads in the Yellow Lace Detail Midi Dress (£35.00).  

PLT Graduation

Lovely in Lace

The Navy Lace Long Sleeve Plunge Jumpsuit (£25.00) screams sexy.  The lace along with the deep, v-neck plunge adds that flirtatious look you're going for.

PLT Graduation

Legs for Days

Look curvy in the White Lace Frill Detail Bodycon Dress (£40.00). Adding a pair of heels to this look is the best way to show off your legs.

PLT Graduation

Style Up & Down

The White Satin Button Front Shirt (£22.00) is so lightweight and easy to style. A simple top like this is so versatile and can be worn to formal events, but also to casual outings. 

PLT Graduation

Twist and Shout

Twisting isn't only for dancing.  It looks so good on the Dusty Pink Crepe Twist Front Jumpsuit (£12.00).  We're living for this!

Find more at PrettyLittleThing!

