John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Recreate The Love Boat—and It's Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

Love Boat soon will be making another run...thanks to Chrissy Teigen!

The supermodel never fails to make us laugh with her "no filter" social media posts and we love it even more when she includes famous hubby John Legend into the fun. 

This weekend was no different when Teigen posted her very own version of the theme song intro to the 1970s American comedy series The Love Boat while cruising the waters in Malibu. 

Lucky for us, a couple members of Teigen's squad make it into the video including her singing/songwriting partner for life as the captain and celebrity hairstylist/bff, Jen Atkin, as 3rd Stewardess.

"LOVE BOAT MALIBU starring @johnlegend @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @meghan.mackenzie @lukecdillon @chefpaulbarbosa," she shared on Instagram with the video clip that may just be going viral for all the right reasons.  

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The parody is almost uncanny to the original version with Legend being introduced as captain as he playfully holds up binoculars just as Gavin MacLeod did in his introduction to the same part. Not so similar is when Atkin gets sick over the edge of the boat when her part is introduced.

We appreciate this cast keeping it real and showing us that sailing the seas in a private yacht with your closest family and friends isn't all that glamorous. Motion sickness is very much a possibility.

The Lip Sync Battle host has been hanging in Malibu lately in part to celebrate her new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, BECCAXCHRISSY.

Reboots have been quite the craze lately and we put in our vote for The Love Boat reboot starring Chrissy Teigen and pals. Anyone else?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lion King, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Billy Eichner

This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

Paige, Total Divas 805

Paige Bravely Opens Up to the Bella Twins About the "Lowest" Point in Her Life on Total Divas

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Cassie Ventura Break Up

Piers Morgan Jerk-Meter: Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande & More

Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring vs. Other Star Bling

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.