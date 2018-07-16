Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style Is What Dreams Are Made Of: See Her Best Looks

  • By
    &

by Maria Harrast | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff

Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID

Hey now, hey now! This is how you rock a pregnancy!

While promoting the fifth season of her TV series Younger, Hilary Duff couldn't wait to share some exciting news of her own. On June 8, the actress announced on Instagram that she was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.  "@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own," she wrote on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mom of two has been rocking her baby bump ever since. From elegant glam to comfy chic, the "Come Clean" singer always looks flawless in her maternity style.

Over the past month and a half, the 30-year-old has been spotted in a black sweatshirt and beanie at an L.A. Farmer's Market, a killer red dress in New York City and a peachy crop top and sun hat at the zoo.

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

So what's your favorite look? Check out the star's effortless second pregnancy style in our gallery.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Hilary Duff , Pregnancies , , , Street Style
Latest News
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 3

Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Break Up

Drake, Pusha T

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.