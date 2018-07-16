Which Celebrity Won the Wimbledon Style Game This Year? Vote for the Most Stylish Star Now!

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 10:45 AM
James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
Game, set, match!
Wimbledon 2018 has officially come to a close, but we're still reeling from the amazing games—Serena Williams you're No. 1 in our hearts—and of course the tennis-approved looks from everyone in attendance.
After watching Germany's Angelique Kerber defeat Williams in the Ladies' Single Final on Saturday and then Sunday's Men's Single Final match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic (he won) and South Africa's Kevin Anderson, you'd think we'd be on tennis overload, but we're not.
In fact, we wish every week was Wimbledon, but not just because tennis on that level is totally entertaining. If we're being honest, we're a little more obsessed with the fashions that come from the crowds of people who flock to England to take in all of the matches every year anyway.
When it came to the fashions of Wimbledon 2018, our favorite celebrities and royals didn't disappoint. Each star looked summer ready (and tennis trophy worthy) while they enjoyed the two weeks of festivities all around the famed tennis grounds.
Since we already know who won on the court this year, the only question left to answer is which star shinned most off the court AKA who won Wimbledon's fashion game?
We've narrowed it down to the top 10 looks from this year's tennis showcase below and we want to hear from you on which lady should be dubbed Miss Wimbledon.
To kick things off, let's focus on the British actresses who brought their fashion A-game to the big tennis event this month.
Some of our favorites included Emma Watson (seriously her hat game alone is worthy of a trophy) in a Ralph Lauren all-white suit and Game of Throne's Natalie Dormer in a ba&sh pinstripe suit with a red tank underneath.
Downton Abbey alum Laura Carmichael stunned in a floral frock by Ganni that we want in every color...right away.
English singer Ellie Goulding also caught our eye as we scanned the crowds for famous folk who were both fashionable and fresh. Goulding opted for a floral explosion printed dress when she took in a few matches and she definitely made a statement.
Other British standouts were Stella McCartney who rocked a zipper-adorned, khaki jumpsuit and Alexa Chung who wore a Ralph Lauren cream, sheer dress.
Of course, the royals were not to be outdone at the legendary tennis tournament.
Royal newcomer Meghan Markle looked elegant and chic in a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt, wide-legged Ralph Lauren silk, white pants and a Maison Michel Virginie hat to match when she watched her friend Williams compete in the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Final on Saturday.
Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton on the other hand had two impeccable days of style and we're not sure which look we love more. She wore a white and black polka-dot Jenny Packham dress when sitting with Markle and a yellow Dolce & Gabbana frock on Sunday when attending the Men's Single Final with husband Prince Williams.
Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton was a court-side staple this year and she proved once again that pregnancy style might be her best style of them all while wearing a Anna Mason dress and cream espadrilles.
Last, but certainly not least, was Jessica Biel who took in a game with husband Justin Timberlake who was in England as a part of his Man of the Woods Tour during the first week of play. She was dressed to impress in a floral Balenciaga tea dress, trench coat and fun sunnies.
Take a look at all 10 of these stylish ladies' ensemble choices below and cast your vote for the one you think really stood out most.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Harry Potter alum slayed at Wimbledon in this all-white, three-piece suit and we're in love.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Stella Artois
The Games of Thrones star stunned in a pinstripe suit and red, silk tank which added just the right amount of color to her already chic ensemble.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Stella Artois
The Downton Abbey actress brought springtime to the tennis event in a Ganni frock.
Article continues below
Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer went for a feminine look by donning a floral-embellished dress while taking in a few matches.
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
The designer looked beyond fierce as she walked the Wimbledon grounds in a zipper-adorned jumpsuit.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The British celeb went for a retro-inspired frock that was both girly and sophisticated.
Article continues below
James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Sussex cheered on her friend Serena Williams while giving a little shout out to her American roots in Ralph Lauren over the weekend.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge brightened everyone's day in this bold yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Pippa Middleton stepped up her pregnancy style in this boho chic number.
Article continues below
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
The Sinner actress brought fun and flirty style to the tennis event by donning a big floral printed frock alongside hubbie Justin Timberlake.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse Goes Home: Sarah Paulson Talks Directing the Return to the Murder House
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?