2018 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: Cardi B Leads Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards have just been announced!

Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are all among the top honorees at this year's show, set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20. Other top nominees for the award show, announced on Instagram's IGTV Monday, include Childish Gambino, Drake and Bruno Mars.

Cardi B leads the honorees with 10 nominations, while The Carters follow closely behind with eight nods. Childish Gambino and Drake scored seven nominations this year, while Bruno Mars received six.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards below!