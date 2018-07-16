Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab, Will Miss Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Luann de Lesseps has decided to get some additional help.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has checked herself back into rehab, according to People.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny Frankel confirmed to the publication. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

Luann's co-star added, "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

In a separate statement, Bravo expressed their support for the reality star who has been with the show since season one.

Photos

Celebrity Rehabbers

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," the network said in a statement to E! News. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

The news comes just a couple of weeks after the reality star celebrated six months of sobriety. "Counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess," Luann wrote on Instagram.

However, the Class With the Countess author faced headlines last week when her ex-husband and their two children filed a lawsuit against her. 

Ultimately, Luann tried to remain focus on various activities including her cabaret show titled Countess and Friends. "As of Friday, she was still planning on keeping up with her engagements and her cabaret show," a source shared with us. "And sometime over the weekend, the decision was made for her to take some time for herself and return to rehab." 

Ben Rimalower, director of her Countess and Friends cabaret show tells E! News, "Luann is not the first to struggle with these issues. I'm in sober recovery myself, and these are difficult challenges she's facing, but this is part of life. She doesn't need to be ashamed or depressed about this. Anyone that begins the difficult process of introspection and change should be commended."

Back in January, the reality star left a facility after a 21-day treatment program. Since then, Bravo cameras documented much of her life that included girl time with her co-stars including Bethenny, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Luann de Lesseps , Reality TV , Top Stories , Rehab , Apple News
Latest News
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Is "Focusing on Himself" and "Doing Fine" After Ariana Grande Breakup

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Goes Home: Sarah Paulson Talks Directing the Return to the Murder House

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 3

Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Break Up

Drake, Pusha T

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.