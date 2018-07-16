George Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Join Kylie Jenner at the Top of Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

Instagram

In the past year, these stars seriously cashed in. 

Forbes just released its annual list of highest-paid entertainers in the world and there's one star who's been throwing serious punches in the money department—Floyd Mayweather. The retired boxer tops the list this year with $285 million in earnings, most of it attributed to his August 2017 fight against Conor McGregor

Coming in a somewhat close second is Oscar winner George Clooney, whose sale of his tequila company—co-founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman—brought him to a whopping $239 million. 

Meanwhile, as the first of only two women among the top ten of the list, Kylie Jennerleapt many spots from her 2017 position at #59 and reached third place this year with $166.5 million, simultaneously beating out last year's #3, Beyoncé. The triple threat made the list at #36 this year with $60 million. Last week, Jenner was also revealed as the cover star of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women" issueJudge Judy Sheindlin follows Jenner with $147 million. 

Photos

George Clooney's Best Roles

Mike Meldman, George Clooney, Rande Gerber, Facebook, Casamigos Tequila

Facebook

Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonU2and Coldplayassumed positions five through seven with soccer star Lionel Messi, musician Ed Sheeranand soccer champ Cristiano Ronaldoclosing out the list.

With everyone earning at least $108 million, it's clear the past year was not too shabby for these stars and their bank accounts. 

Beyond the top ten, Bruno Mars, Howard Stern, James Patterson, David Copperfield, fellow Kardashian family members Kris Jennerand Kim Kardashian as well as Rihanna, Sofia Vergara, Céline Dion, Adam Sandler and dozens more famous names have all made this year's list. 

Check out the full Forbes list here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , George Clooney , Money , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Is "Focusing on Himself" and "Doing Fine" After Ariana Grande Breakup

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Goes Home: Sarah Paulson Talks Directing the Return to the Murder House

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 3

Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Break Up

Drake, Pusha T

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.