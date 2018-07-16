Serena Williams Shares an Empowering Message for Moms After Wimbledon Loss

Just a few days after her Wimbledon loss, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an empowering message for all her fellow moms.

"These past two weeks [were] amazing," the tennis star wrote on Monday. "It was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I'm not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has [meant] so much to me. Let's keep making noise [every day] in everything we do."

She also reassured her followers she won't let this loss get her down.

"I'll be back (and soon too)," she continued. "Road to the US Open is next! Stay strong no matter what. Oh and this is just the beginning. Love you."