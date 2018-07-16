Serena Williams Shares an Empowering Message for Moms After Wimbledon Loss

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Wimbledon

Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock

Just a few days after her Wimbledon loss, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an empowering message for all her fellow moms.

"These past two weeks [were] amazing," the tennis star wrote on Monday. "It was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I'm not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has [meant] so much to me. Let's keep making noise [every day] in everything we do."

She also reassured her followers she won't let this loss get her down.

"I'll be back (and soon too)," she continued. "Road to the US Open is next! Stay strong no matter what. Oh and this is just the beginning. Love you."

Read

Serena Williams Gets Emotional Over Losing Wimbledon Amid Post-Baby Comeback

Williams lost to Angelique Kerber on Saturday. After the match, Williams assured her fans she gave it her all.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me," she said. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. You know, I have so much to look forward to. You know, I'm literally just getting started, so I look forward to it." 

"I'm just me and that's all I can be. But for all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried," she continued, getting a bit choked up. "But Angelique played really well. She played out of her mind. So, it was really good and I look forward to just continuing to be back out here and do what I do best."

The match came 10 months after Williams gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia. Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian paid tribute to his wife after her Wimbledon match and expressed how proud he was of her for getting this far.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," he wrote on Instagram. "We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations @angeie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

In addition to having support from her family, Williams had her friend Meghan Markle cheering her on in the stands. The Duchess of Sussex attended the match with Kate Middleton.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab, Will Miss Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

Kylie Jenner

George Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Join Kylie Jenner at the Top of Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List

Beyonce, Jay Z, Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Had the Best Time at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Concert

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Hocus Pocus Turns 25: Which Sanderson Sister Is Your Soul Sister?

Kim Kardashian, North West, Beautycon 2018

Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Date to Beautycon

The 100, Eliza Taylor, Lola Flanery

The 100's Clarke and Madi Fight Over Life and Death in Sneak Peek

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Sneak Peek: What's Steve Up to in Hawkins' New Mall?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.