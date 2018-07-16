These Photos of Rebel Wilson Dancing With Liam Hemsworth Will Make Your Day

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 7:07 AM
Shall we dance, Liam Hemsworth?
The Hollywood hunk certainly looked up for the task when he hit the New York City streets alongside his enthusiastic co-star Rebel Wilson. If one regular picture is worth one thousand words, these photos are worth millions.
The stars got their groove on in the Big Apple streets as part of a shoot for their upcoming flick, Isn't It Romantic. If their moves seem out of place to you, take note of the film's description: "A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy."
The duo were joined by fellow famous faces like Priyanka Chopraand Adam DeVine for what appeared to be a grand finale number, twirls and jazz hands included.
Gotham/GC Images
Gotham/GC Images
Gotham/GC Images
As Wilson confirmed online, it was the second to last day of shooting. "These guys are so talented, I'm so lucky to have them in my movie," she captioned a group shot of all of the stars.
"Liam's a stud muffin obviously, who's so funny too! Priyanka crushes everything she does whilst looking impeccable at all times. Adam is just the best (Fat Amy & Bumper 4 ever) and I respect him so much and adore working with him. Just announced Emmy Nominee Betty [Gilpin] is just a phenomenally talented person who is also the sweetest and Brandon [Scott Jones] will have you dying laughing and needs to be in 100 more films so please look out for that handsome guy xx"
The rom-com, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, is due out on Valentine's Day 2019. According to character descriptions, Wilson's character is an architect torn between two guys—Devine's character and Hemsworth's character.
Guess we'll have to wait and see how it all unfolds next year!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?