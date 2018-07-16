These Photos of Rebel Wilson Dancing With Liam Hemsworth Will Make Your Day

Shall we dance, Liam Hemsworth?

The Hollywood hunk certainly looked up for the task when he hit the New York City streets alongside his enthusiastic co-star Rebel Wilson. If one regular picture is worth one thousand words, these photos are worth millions.

The stars got their groove on in the Big Apple streets as part of a shoot for their upcoming flick, Isn't It Romantic. If their moves seem out of place to you, take note of the film's description: "A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy."

The duo were joined by fellow famous faces like Priyanka Chopraand Adam Devine for what appeared to be a grand finale number, twirls and jazz hands included.