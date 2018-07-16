The Crown Season 3 First Look: See Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth

Mon., Jul. 16, 2018

There's a new queen in town. Netflix has released the first official look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season three. Colman takes over the role from Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Claire Foy. Foy played the role in the first two seasons of the Netflix drama. Season three, which is currently in production, will jump forward in time from the end of season two and feature a new cast.

"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement when her casting was officially announced in April 2018. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"

Netflix released the photo of Colman on Twitter with a simple caption: "Patience."

Joining Colman on the series is Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth's sister, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones (also known as Lord Snowdon). See how the cast compares in the gallery above.

The Crown season two was nominated for 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Foy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama series, Matt Smith for his work as Prince Philip, Vanessa Kirby for her work as Princess Margaret and Matthew Goode for his work as Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The Crown season three will premiere sometime in 2019.

