LeBron James and More Athletes Who Married Their School Sweetheart

A lot of people love LeBron James, but his no. 1 fan is actually someone who knew him before his days as one of basketball's biggest stars—his wife, Savannah Brinson.

Brinson started dating James when she was just 16 years old. According to Harper's Bazaar, the two attended rival high schools and met at a football game. After James invited her to watch him play, they reportedly talked on the phone and had their first date at Outback Steakhouse.

Even though James covered Sports Illustrated his junior year, Brinson didn't think her beau would go on to become the NBA legend he is today.

"I just thought he'd be a hometown hero for his era and it would be over," she told Harper's Bazaar. "He was a normal high school senior."

The two went on to tie the knot in 2013. They share three children together—LeBron Jr., Bryce and Zhuri.

However, James isn't the only athlete to marry a school sweetheart. In honor the 2018 ESPY Awards this week, here's a look at more sports stars who married their middle school, high school or college love.