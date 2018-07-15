Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Call it what you want, but this concert malfunction makes us respect Taylor Swift even more.

During her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday night, the Grammy winner was trying to perform "Delicate" as she was transported from one stage to another.

But in between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Taylor by surprise.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd. "It's a nice view though."

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," Taylor continued. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently. Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry."

Photos

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

As people behind the scenes worked their magic, Taylor delighted the crowd when she started singing "Our Song" and "Wildest Dreams" without any backup music.

Within a few moments, Swifties started singing along and created a memorable concert moment during the reputation stadium tour.

"This is the first night they have a technical difficulty of this caliber and she mastered it!" concertgoer Pedro Garcia explained on Instagram after documenting the moment. In other words, the problem was quickly resolved and nobody was bothered.

As the tour continues traveling across the country—Ohio and New Jersey are next—fans have received big surprises during shows.

Stars including Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan and Robbie Williams have made special appearances on stage.

In addition, stars like Ryan Seacrest, Amber Rose, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Lena Dunham and Spencer Pratt have had the chance to see the show live.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Concerts , Top Stories
Latest News
Eminem, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Empire State Building

Watch Eminem Rap "Venom" From the Top of the Empire State Building

Ariana Grande

Inside Ariana Grande's Complicated Relationship With Her Fans

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Gives Surprise Twitter Performance From Uganda During Family Trip

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pulls Out of Cancer Benefit Amid Personal Turmoil

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.