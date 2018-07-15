Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 5:51 PM
Call it what you want, but this concert malfunction makes us respect Taylor Swift even more.
During her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday night, the Grammy winner was trying to perform "Delicate" as she was transported from one stage to another.
But in between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Taylor by surprise.
"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd. "It's a nice view though."
"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," Taylor continued. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently. Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry."
.@taylorswift13 told the crowd what was going on... #TechnicalDifficulties #TaylorSwift #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/o4q9wSZz7h— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
.@taylorswift sang two acapella songs to pass the time - #OurSong and #WildestDreams. pic.twitter.com/7butWYNcW3— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
As people behind the scenes worked their magic, Taylor delighted the crowd when she started singing "Our Song" and "Wildest Dreams" without any backup music.
Within a few moments, Swifties started singing along and created a memorable concert moment during the reputation stadium tour.
"This is the first night they have a technical difficulty of this caliber and she mastered it!" concertgoer Pedro Garcia explained on Instagram after documenting the moment. In other words, the problem was quickly resolved and nobody was bothered.
As the tour continues traveling across the country—Ohio and New Jersey are next—fans have received big surprises during shows.
Stars including Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan and Robbie Williams have made special appearances on stage.
In addition, stars like Ryan Seacrest, Amber Rose, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Lena Dunham and Spencer Pratt have had the chance to see the show live.
