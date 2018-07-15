Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour

Call it what you want, but this concert malfunction makes us respect Taylor Swift even more.

During her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday night, the Grammy winner was trying to perform "Delicate" as she was transported from one stage to another.

But in between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Taylor by surprise.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd. "It's a nice view though."

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," Taylor continued. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently. Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry."