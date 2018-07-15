Tim Tebow Confirms He's Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 5:02 PM
There's a new special lady in Tim Tebow's life.
In a special interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez, the former NFL quarterback set the record straight on his relationship status with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.
"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he shared. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."
While the pair has not put their relationship on display through social media, some fans couldn't help but notice when Katie Tebow posted a photo of her brother with Miss Universe 2017 on Instagram last week.
Demi-Leigh was born and raised in South Africa but now resides in New York City.
During the Miss Universe pageant, fans may recall that the former beauty pageant contestant expressed her hopes to teach self-defense workshops to women after she was carjacked.
This isn't the first romance involving Tim that has made headlines. The football player turned baseball star previously dated Olivia Culpo.
Rumors also circulated that he was courting a Duggar daughter. Those reports, however, disappeared pretty quickly.
Ultimately, Tim has always been passionate about sports and charity work. The Tim Tebow Foundation, which was launched in 2010, has a mission to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in times of need.
The author of This Is the Day currently plays for the New York Mets in the minor leagues as an outfielder.
