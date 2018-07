Here's What Happened When Wells Adams Went to Sarah Hyland's High School Reunion

You just never know who will show up at high school reunions.

When it was time for Sarah Hyland to attend her school's big event, she wasn't going to do it alone.

Instead, she decided to bring boyfriend Wells Adams along for the fun. So what happened next? Fortunately, we have some ideas thanks to the Bachelor in Paradise star's Instagram Stories.

"You want to know what love is?" Wells asked on camera while at the event. "Love is going to your girlfriend's high school reunion when you've never even went to your own high school reunion."

He later posed for a giant selfie with several of Sarah's classmates who appeared more than excited to meet the member of Bachelor Nation.