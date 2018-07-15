Demi Moore Is a Surprise Guest at Bruce Willis' Comedy Central Roast

Surprise! Or as Bruce Willis would say, "Yippee ki yay!"

The actor's ex-wife Demi Moore was a guest roaster at the taping of his Comedy Central Roast on Saturday and got to get in a few jabs at the action star, who has headlined five Die Hard films.

"I was married to Bruce Willis for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked," Demi told the crowd, according to USA Today.

The actress was married to Bruce between 1987 and 2000 and share three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis. Bruce also shares two young daughters, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, with his current wife Emma, who he married in 2009. She attended the roast, as did his three eldest children.

"Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis," Demi joked at the Comedy Central Roast.

"People wondered why our marriage came to an end. I think it's because some jealousy started to creep in...Bruce never got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did," Demi said, referencing her role in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Before her marriage to Bruce, Demi was married to musician Freddy Moore. After she and Willis divorced, she wed Ashton Kutcher in 2005. They divorced in 2013.

At the Comedy Central Roast, Demi joked that Bruce was "easily one of my top three husbands," according to Variety.