Demi Moore Is a Surprise Guest at Bruce Willis' Comedy Central Roast

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 2:48 PM
Surprise! Or as Bruce Willis would say, "Yippee ki yay!"
The actor's ex-wife Demi Moore was a guest roaster at the taping of his Comedy Central Roast on Saturday and got to get in a few jabs at the action star, who has headlined five Die Hard films.
"I was married to Bruce Willis for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked," Demi told the crowd, according to USA Today.
The actress was married to Bruce between 1987 and 2000 and share three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis. Bruce also shares two young daughters, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, with his current wife Emma, who he married in 2009. She attended the roast, as did his three eldest children.
"Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis," Demi joked at the Comedy Central Roast.
"People wondered why our marriage came to an end. I think it's because some jealousy started to creep in...Bruce never got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did," Demi said, referencing her role in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.
Before her marriage to Bruce, Demi was married to musician Freddy Moore. After she and Willis divorced, she wed Ashton Kutcher in 2005. They divorced in 2013.
At the Comedy Central Roast, Demi joked that Bruce was "easily one of my top three husbands," according to Variety.
SilverHub/Shutterstock
Bruce, who has remained friendly with Demi after their split, told E! News on the red carpet before the event that he said "hell yes" to starring in his own Comedy Central Roast, saying he expected it to be a big "laughfest."
"It's all in good fun," he said. "These are all my friends."
Scheduled celebrity roasters at the event, where the majority of the jokes are pre-written by comedy writers, included regulars Jeff Ross and Martha Stewart, Bruce's former Moonlighting series co-star Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton—who starred with Bruce in Moonrise Kingdom and directed him in Motherless Brooklyn, comedienne Nikki Glaser, comedians and actors Kevin Pollak, Lil Rel Howery and Dom Irrera and Dennis Rodman.
Joseph Gordon Levitt, who starred with Bruce in Sin City: A Dame to Kill for and played a younger version of his character in Looper, served as Roast Master, at Bruce's request.
"I think we all have in us like, that desire to like, be a man sometimes, you know, and I wasn't really brought up that way, to be honest, I was brought up by kind of hippie, gentle parents. I've never been in a fight in my life. I'm proud of that. But even the hippie wimps like me all sometimes want to have that like, that tough guy," Joseph told E! News. "So I think we all kind of look up to Bruce Willis, because he's the guy that does that best."
The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will air on July 29 at 10 p.m.
