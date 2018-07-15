Travis Barker Recalls Surviving ''Really Bad'' Car Crash With School Bus

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is happy to have emerged unscathed after a car accident as he continues to recover from unrelated blood clots.

On Friday evening, the musician was driving his 14-year-old son, Landon Asher, and the boy's friend when a school bus collided with his black Mercedes SUV in Calabasas, California. No one was on the bus except for the driver. No injuries were reported. Barker's vehicle was totaled.

"Yesterday, I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome," Barker told E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday. "My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome. A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4x4 G-Wagon and if I wasn't in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well.

Barker attended the Beautycon event with his 12-year-old daughter Alabama Luella and former stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 19.