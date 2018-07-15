EXCLUSIVE!

Travis Barker Recalls Surviving ''Really Bad'' Car Crash With School Bus

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is happy to have emerged unscathed after a car accident as he continues to recover from unrelated blood clots.

On Friday evening, the musician was driving his 14-year-old son, Landon Asher, and the boy's friend when a school bus collided with his black Mercedes SUV in Calabasas, California. No one was on the bus except for the driver. No injuries were reported. Barker's vehicle was totaled.

"Yesterday, I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome," Barker told E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday. "My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome. A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4x4 G-Wagon and if I wasn't in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well.

Barker attended the Beautycon event with his 12-year-old daughter Alabama Luella and former stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 19.

The accident took place a month after Blink-182 announced it had to postpone the band's upcoming Las Vegas concert residency because Barker was "suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team."

"I am recovering, I have blood clots," Barker told E! News. "I have, I think, like 30 in my right hand in arm and I have about 10 in my left so I'm just waiting for them to clear up. I'm on blood thinners."

The car crash also took almost 10 years after Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived a plane crash that killed four people after an aborted takeoff. Barker suffered second and third degree burns and underwent 16 surgeries.

Goldstein died a year later from an accidental drug overdose.

