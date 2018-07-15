Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

Dave Shopland / BPI/Shutterstock
While the World Cup is coming to an end, soccer fans around the world got to watch the highly-anticipated closing ceremony before the final soccer match between France and Croatia.
Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi performed the 2018 World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium this Sunday.
The three stars performed their song "Live It Up," which is a track for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and it already has almost 100 million views on YouTube.
In true Nicky Jam fashion, the 37-year-old star surprised fans by rocking a t-shirt with J Balvin's face. We bet no one saw that coming!
"This achievement is for both of us," Jam wrote on a post that showcased the moment revealed the t-shirt to honor Balvin.
Balvin also took to Instagram to post about the moment, "I loveeeeee you @nickyjampr we did it. X at the World Cup, taking me with you on a t-shirt is a symbol of your generosity and your greatness."
Jam also performed "X" which is the mega-hit that he shares with Balvin.
