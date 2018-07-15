Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Thinks She Is "Terrified" and Pleads to Speak With Her

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle thinks she looks "terrified" while on outings with husband Prince Harry and her new royal family and is pleading to be able to speak and reconcile with his daughter after being "shunned."

The 73-year-old made his comments to The Sun in what marks his second on-camera interview since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May wedding, which he had missed due to heart surgery and watched on TV in Mexico, where he lives.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," Thomas told the newspaper in comments posted on Sunday. "I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile—this is a pained smile."

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure," he said. "There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

Thomas also called Meghan's royal style "something out of an old movie." Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, his daughter typically steps out wearing modest, high-end fashions.

"Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s?" he said. "Why do they have to cover their knees?"