Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Yellow as She Joins Prince William at Wimbledon

Yellow is the color for summer...just ask Meghan Markle and now, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow flutter sleeve, over-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress as she and husband Prince William watched South Africa's Kevin Anderson take on Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon on Sunday, marking her second appearance at the tournament this weekend.

Earlier this month, Kate's sister-in-law Meghan had turned heads herself in a yellow outfit, a sleeveless Brandon Maxwell dress, while attending an event in London with husband Prince Harry.