Pete Davidson Is Mesmerized by Ariana Grande in "God Is a Woman" Behind-the-Scenes Video

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Ariana Grande.

On Saturday, Grande took to Instagram to share a clip of her fiancé from what appears to be the set of her "God Is a Woman" music video. The behind-the-scenes clip shows Davidson watching Grande do her thing, and the Saturday Night Live comedian appears completely mesmerized by the singer.

"omg now that the songs out i can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs that face @petedavidson," Grande captioned the video post. Davidson's face in the clip is priceless!

It was just yesterday that Grande released her latest track off of her upcoming Sweetener album. Hours later, Grande gave fans another treat when she dropped the music video for the song.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

BACKGRID

Grande's cute video of Davidson comes just over a month after the couple's engagement was revealed to the world.

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People in June. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."

Grande and Davidson started dating in May and made their relationship Instagram official at the end of the month. "Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source told E! News at the time. "They're having a good time." 

The couple has since moved in together to a $16 million New York City apartment.

