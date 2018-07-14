Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Get "One Step Closer" to Their Wedding With Engagement Photos

The countdown is on!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are set to tie the knot in just under six months, and they're getting one step closer by sharing their engagement photos. The duo posted the gorgeous pictures, taken by Griffith Imaging's Jennifer Perkins, to social media on Saturday.

"One step closer to the wedding :) This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her," Arie wrote. "Under 6 months until the big day! #engagementphotos."

Lauren also shared another photo from the shoot with her Instagram followers on Saturday, captioning the pic, "It's now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He's been the biggest blessing in my life every single day. #truelovewins."