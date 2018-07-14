Whitney Port Singing "Unwritten" Will Make You Really Miss The Hills

Instagram
The rest is still unwritten.
Whitney Port is giving her fans major Hills nostalgia with her recent Instagram Story video. On Friday, the 33-year-old fashion designer posted a video to social media that shows her singing along to the theme song for The Hills, Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."
Port is singing along to the song in the car when she tells her baby boy Sonny, "Sonny, this is mama's song." The MTV alum posted the video on the eighth anniversary of the show's series finale.
After six seasons, The Hills aired its last episode on July 13, 2010. Port left The Hills after the show's fourth season to star in her spin-off series The City. The show, which documented Port's life in New York City trying to make it in the fashion world, aired for two seasons from 2008 to 2010.
It was almost a year ago that Port and husband Tim Rosenman welcomed their first child into the world. Port gave birth to her son just weeks after her former co-star Lauren Conrad welcomed her first child.
In Nov. 2017, Port opened up to E! News about the "crazy" Hills baby boom. Since many of The Hills cast members have kids now, would Port consider doing a reunion with all of the stars and their children?
"I mean I would love to meet all the babies," Port said. "It's so crazy that we all have babies, I would love to meet them for sure."
As for how motherhood is going, Port shared with us at the time, "It's been, I mean ups and downs...it's obviously an overwhelming thing, your whole life changes so it's a lot of adjustment. But my son's great."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM