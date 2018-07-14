Gigi Hadid Sends Love to Taylor Swift After Attending Reputation Tour: "I'm So Proud"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 3:32 PM

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid

Here's a toast to her real friends!

Gigi Hadid couldn't help but gush over her BFF Taylor Swift after attending the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour in Philadelphia on Friday evening. The supermodel, along with Este Haim and Martha Hunt, flew to Pennsylvania with Swift to watch the concert, and it sounds like they had a blast.

"If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I'm so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you," Hadid wrote on her Instagram along with a picture of Swift performing. "WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon."

Taylor Swift Looks Shocked as Fans Get Engaged in Front of Her

Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Victoria's Secret model Hunt also took to Instagram to post photos and videos from the show on Friday, while Haim declared the the concert the "best show ever."

Earlier in the day on Friday, the group was spotted leaving Swift's New York City apartment after having what appeared to be a sleepover.

After leaving NYC, Swift and her pals arrived in Reading, Pennsylvania where they took a trip to her childhood home. Swift posted a photo of her and her friends sitting in the room she grew up in, captioning the social media snap with a line from her "Never Grow Up" song, "Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room..."

Swift's special day ended with a sweet surprise when two of her fans got engaged right in front of her during a meet and greet. See the singer's reaction HERE!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

